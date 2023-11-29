THE PRIVATE Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) has urged the Marcos administration to implement an executive order mandating minimum security standards for critical information infrastructure.

An executive order mandating Minimum Information Security Standards for Critical Information Infrastructure should “enhance the resilience of vital systems against potential cyber intrusions,” the PSAC Digital Infrastructure sector said in a press release on Wednesday, following a Tuesday meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

It should be in line with the National Cybersecurity Plan, the group added.

The group also asked the President to certify as urgent the proposed Cybersecurity Act and Anti-Mule Act, both pending in the Senate.

“We will talk with the leadership of the Legislature and see how we can move [them] along quickly,” Mr. Marcos told the group, emphasizing the urgency of the proposed Online Site Blocking Act.

“These bills hold substantial potential to fortify cybersecurity’s legal framework and combat financial cybercrimes,” the PSAC group said.

At the meeting, the group endorsed the upcoming Data Unity Summit and asked the President to deliver a keynote address.

“Emphasizing the administration’s commitment to fostering data unity and security is crucial,” it said.

The group also expressed support for the establishment of a multi-sectoral technical working group led by the Department of Information and Communications Technology to combat fraud and financial cyber threats.

“This initiative will focus on creating a Mobile Device Database and Anti-Financial Crimes Command Center,” it said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza