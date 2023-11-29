THE BANGSAMORO government, the Korean government through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), launched a P332-million program to strengthen resilience services for children, adolescents, and women in conflict-affected areas of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and Cotabato City.

“A responsive and progressive Bangsamoro is one that puts the future of our children at the fore,” said Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim in a statement. “Promoting peace in our communities and building trust in one another will only make our region stronger.”

The program is set to reach 282,000 individuals, including 217,140 children under five years old. It aims to improve access to essential services in health, nutrition, education, and child protection systems for vulnerable populations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“Addressing the roots of conflict and fragility and promoting the meaningful engagement of children and young people are the first steps in building lasting peace,” UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said in a statement.

Children in Mindanao have the highest exposure to grave child rights violations with 83% of the total cases attributed to the presence of armed groups, said UNICEF in its 2022 report.

“Supporting peacebuilding efforts is a moral obligation for the well-being and future of the children,” said KOICA Philippines Country Director Kim Eunsub in a statement, highlighting that the program reflects the aim of the Korean Government to help the Philippines achieve inclusive and sustainable development. — Jomel R. Paguian