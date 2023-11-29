COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government has initially employed 1,049 former combatant-medics of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), among them women, as barangay health workers in provinces and cities under its jurisdiction.

A physician in the 80-seat regional parliament, Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr., told reporters on Wednesday that the MILF medics had been provided with accreditations by the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MoH-BARMM) as prelude to their enlistment this week as barangay health workers in their respective municipalities.

“Imagine the consolation we get from seeing former enemies of state, MILF guerillas, who fought military forces in previous decades, now employed as barangay health workers. This is another remarkable dividend of the Mindanao peace process, worth nurturing,” Mr. Sinolinding said.

The physician-ophthalmologist Mr. Sinolinding, who chairs the health committee of the BARMM parliament, said enlisting the former guerrillas trained in emergency response and handling and transport to medical dispensaries of sick patients, or gunshot and blast victims, is parallel with the normalization thrusts of the two peace compacts between the government and the MILF.

The two accords, the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro, and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro, paved the way for the creation in 2019 of BARMM, replacing then the already 27-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao that was not as politically and administratively empowered as the present Bangsamoro regional government.

The employment of MILF medics as barangay health workers is a joint program of the regional parliament, under Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim, the office of Mr. Sinolinding, who is most known throughout BARMM as “doctor sa parliamento,” and the Bangsamoro region’s health ministry. Mr. Ebrahim is chairman of the MILF’s central committee.

“This is a response to a request from the MILF for its medical corps to become part of the mainstream health service community under the BARMM government. Thanks to our chief minister and our regional speaker, said Mr. Sinolinding, apparently referring to Mr. Ebrahim and their figurehead in the parliament, the lawyer Pangalian Balindong.

Mr. Sinolinding said his office and the MoH-BARMM are targeting the employment in the coming months of up to a thousand more medics from the MILF and the Moro National Liberation Front. — John Felix M. Unson