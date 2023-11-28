THE PHILIPPINE Postal Corp. (PHLPost) has inked a deal with architects and heritage experts from the private sector to help rebuild the Manila Central Post Office, a historic national landmark razed by fire last May.

PHLPost signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA) and Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines, Inc. for them to voluntarily provide architectural conservation, archeological, documentation and research assistance in the restoration of the building.

“We welcome your talents and expertise in the rehabilitation and conservation of the building which was heavily damaged by the recent fire. Your wholehearted support will help us rise from the ashes,” PHLPost assistant postmaster general for administration and finance, Lori Ann D. Atal, said at the signing of the memorandum.

The Manila Post Office caught fire on May 21 due to the explosion of a car battery in a storage room that also contained paint cans, thinners, and office supplies.

The fire caused more than P300 million worth of damage, said Manila Mayor Maria Sheilah Lacuna-Pangan.

The National Museum in 2018 declared the post office as an important cultural property. The label is given only to properties with “exceptional cultural, artistic, and/or historical significance” to the country.

The Manila Post Office, the oldest in the country, was rebuilt in 1946 after it was severely damaged during World War II.

“It’s like bringing pieces of architectural history back to life,” Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos said on the memorandum signing. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz