THE UNITED States government recently launched a solar-powered boat on the island province of Palawan facing the South China Sea to speed up the delivery of basic services in remote areas especially during disasters.

The boat, called the Adlao Azul, was provided in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Energy Secure Philippines project.

USAID environmental officer Paul Brown said the agency “has been working closely with the national and local governments, as well as the private sector, to expand the use of renewable energy across different sectors such as transportation, agriculture, island electrification, and disaster response.”

The boat was developed by the Oceantera Energy Corporation through a P25-million ($452,000) grant.

It can run for six hours using US-made battery system and bifacial solar panels. The boat also has a cooler and freezer storage to keep food, vaccines, and medical supplies.

The boat seeks to reach primarily the islands of Coron, Culion, and Busuanga, which are about 300 kilometers away from the capital of the province, Puerto Princesa City.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with the private sector, particularly investors, resort owners, and boat operators to support a low-carbon ecosystem,” Mr. Brown said in a statement.

Joy Goco, former assistant secretary of the Climate Change Commission, said that boat “not only [addresses] climate change mitigation but also supports the livelihood and economy of communities.”

The USAID’s P1.6-billion ($34 million) Energy Secure Philippines project, which was launched in 2021, “seeks to mobilize investments, deploy modern energy technology, and support policy reforms for a more competitive energy sector” until 2026. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz