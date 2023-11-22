By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE UNITED NATIONS’ (UN) commitment to provide technical assistance and capacity-building programs for the next five years will enhance the Philippine government’s policies on food security, employment, and environmental preservation among others, state agencies said on Wednesday.

“Given the expertise and extensive network, the UN can provide its support for this [energy issues and nutrition] through technical advice that could enhance the country’s efforts in achieving food and nutrition security,” National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said in his speech at the UN Day Forum held in Makati City.

“In consultation with government agencies and relevant authorities, the UN will assist in building institutional capacities where needed and mobilizing integrated technical, financial, and programming instruments to accelerate and sustain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mr. Balisacan said.

On Oct. 24, the Philippines and the UN signed an agreement to set goals and bolster commitments to promote human capital development, decent work, climate action and disaster resilience in the country.

At Wednesday’s forum, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo said global think tanks, civil society organizations have also committed to collaborate with the UN and the Philippines to ensure policies are climate-oriented and transparent.

“We can create platforms for actors at all levels, craft empowering solutions including communities thereby generating meaningful outcomes for the growth and equity that the Filipino people aspire for,” Mr. Manalo said.

Last month, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the 2024-2028 UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the Philippines (SDCF) is the first to be inked under the newly reformed UN development system.

The UN system, which started development in 2018, aims to assist countries in setting and achieving similar goals on decent work, climate action, and the preservation of human rights.

Theresita Mundita S. Lim, executive director of the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity, said the UN and the Philippines should foster partnerships addressing threats to biodiversity, with participation from sectors such as tourism, mining, infrastructure and urban development.

“Effective partnerships for conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity require a whole-of-society approach,” she told the forum.