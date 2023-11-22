PUBLIC policy think tank, Infrawatch PH, criticized the economic viability of the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP), saying that the resistance from drivers and commuters is a call for the Marcos administration to find inclusive strategies for modernizing transportation.

Infrawatch PH Convenor Terry Ridon, in a statement on Wednesday, said fare hikes resulting from the modernization program could go up by 300%, citing a University of the Philippines study.

“This isn’t just about the transport sector; it’s about every commuter who relies on jeepneys for their daily commute,” Mr. Ridon said. “In the long run, the road the PUV Modernization Program is taking may take our economy into a deeper dive.”

The group argued that the PUVMP could negatively impact the economy, placing a financial burden on jeepney operators. This is due to government subsidies, which only range from P160,000 to P360,000, for modern jeepneys valued between P1.3 million and P2.6 million.

“These costs are not just numbers; they represent the livelihoods of thousands. We cannot allow the modernization program to proceed at the expense of our jeepney drivers,” Mr. Ridon noted.

Mr. Ridon said instead of providing loans and subsidies for drivers and operators for availing modern jeepneys, the government should focus on rehabilitating their current units. Alternative modernization strategies such as allocating funds for terminal improvements and dispatch systems should also be considered.

The group also urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to take immediate action by implementing policies that consider the well-being of drivers, operators, and commuters.

But DoTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista made it clear that the consolidation of jeepney operators and drivers into cooperatives or corporations is “non-negotiable.”

“One very important issue that is non-negotiable is industry consolidation because we really need the players to consolidate into cooperatives or corporation,” Mr. Bautista told reporters on the sidelines of a forum on Wednesday, the third and last day of the strike waged by transport group, Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON).

PISTON waged the strike to call for the suspension of the PUVMP, which effectively phases out traditional jeepneys in favor of new generation transport vehicles by the end of the year.

As to their demand for extension on the validity of PUV franchises to up to five years, Mr. Bautista said the LTFRB has already set the guidelines for franchise extension.

Last Monday when PISTON and LTFRB leaders met, the LTFRB said it is open to discuss the request to extend the validity of jeepney franchise to five years on the condition that operators consolidate into a cooperative in compliance with the PUVMP.

“I said we cannot allow their request not to consolidate as it is a very important component of the PUVMP,” Mr. Bautista reiterated.

Also on Wednesday, separate transport group Manibela started its own three-day strike against the PUV modernization policies.

Infrawatch PH opposed the franchise consolidation and the given deadline, highlighting its potential to jeopardize the livelihoods of small-scale operators.

Mr. Ridon said the protests should be viewed by the government not as a disturbance but as a strong appeal for the Marcos administration to address issues comprehensively, for the benefit of all parties involved.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing strikes, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Wednesday the implementation of “stop-and-go scheme” in key areas along EDSA, Diokno Boulevard, Macapagal Boulevard, Roxas Boulevard, and Atang Dela Rama from Thursday to Sunday (Nov. 23-26) at an intermittent schedule for the 31st Annual Meeting of Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum.

A total of 361 personnel will be deployed in affected areas to manage traffic and guide motorists. — Jomel R. Paguian and Ashley Erika O. Jose