THE NEED for more social workers and rehabilitation centers attending to children in conflict with the law (CICLs) was underscored by the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee (RJJWC) on Tuesday as it cited the struggle faced by many local governments in providing appropriate reformation.

In an interview, RJJWC-National Capital Region Vice Chairperson Ramon Antonio C. Sabinorio said not all local government units (LGUs) have rehabilitation centers, known as Bahay Pag-asa, which are dedicated to reforming misguided youths.

“Not all Bahay Pag-asa are well-equipped or complete; many still lack essential resources,” Mr. Sabinorio said in Filipino.

He said some LGUs establish these centers merely to fulfil the criteria for the Seal of Good Governance, so they end up operating with inadequate funding and efficiency. With insufficient support, some youth offenders end up escaping the center. “When they encounter difficulties, they escape,” he said.

Mr. Sabinorio said improving rehabilitation centers could make juvenile offenders stay and undergo intervention programs. “If the Bahay Pag-asa resembles a proper home, they probably won’t attempt to escape,” he said.

A crucial requirement for the transformative program for CICLs to work is the sufficient number of social workers attending to them. “The more social workers there are, the more focused programs can be developed to address the needs of the assigned CICLs,” he said. — Jomel R. Paguian