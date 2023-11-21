AN INTERNATIONAL union for teachers has backed Party-list Rep. France L. Castro’s grave threats complaint against former president Rodrigo R. Duterte and called for greater protection of activists in the country.

“Duterte must be held accountable and activists like France must be protected,” David Edwards, general secretary of Brussels-based Education International, said in a statement on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

A member of the minority in the House of Representatives, Ms. Castro filed the complaint against Mr. Duterte on Oct. 24 after he ranted over those who questioned the intelligence funds of his daughter, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio in a television interview.

Mr. Duterte said he had told his daughter to say that she would use her proposed intelligence funds to kill Maoists in Congress, including Ms. Castro. “Your first target in your intelligence fund is France, the communists, whom you want to kill,” he said in an SMNI program. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz