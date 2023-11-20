GENERAL SANTOS CITY — Classes in all schools in this earthquake-stricken city shall resume on Wednesday, Nov. 22, subject to close monitoring by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Mayor Lorelie G. Pacquiao ordered the closure of all schools here last Saturday following Friday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake that wrought damage to buildings and other structures here and in Sarangani province.

“Our calamity and disaster responders remained in the field, making sure that all are well, ready to respond to any emergency,” Ms. Pacquiao said.

In separate reports Monday, the Police Regional Office-12, the General Santos CDRRMO and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-12 stated that eight people died from injuries as a result of the temblor, which caused some structures to crumble and boulders to tumble down the hillsides. Thirteen others were badly injured.

The strong earthquake was also felt in other parts of Mindanao, including Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, both in the Bangsamoro region, and in Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur and in Davao City in Region 11.

The OCD-12 also reported that 641 houses here and in Sarangani province were destroyed.

Brig. Gen. Jimili L. Macaraeg, director of the PRO-12, and Army Major Gen. Alex S. Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said their personnel were deployed in quake-hit areas to help in essential emergency and relief interventions. — John Felix M. Unson