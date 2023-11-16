SENATOR Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos’ defense of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) budget during Thursday’s Senate session brought to fore some critical concerns, among them the criminal cases filed against a private orphanage in Quezon City.

“Four criminal cases have already been filed by the mothers who claim that their children were kidnapped for adoption against their wishes,” she noted, referring to kidnapping charges faced by the children’s care center, Gentle Hands.

Parents filed the charges, claiming difficulty in retrieving their children from the orphanage which has put them up for adoption against their wishes.

The DSWD issued three cease-and-desist orders against Gentle Hands — on May 22, June 13, and July 4 — citing concerns over overcrowding, fire safety, ventilation, and the absence of a Fire Safety Inspection Certificate.

“We’re aware… their license to operate has been suspended in the meantime, in as much as their fire safety requisites have not yet been complied with,” Ms. Marcos said.

On the budget front, she outlined the DSWD’s proposed budget of P209.668 billion for 2024, an increase of P10.411 billion from the current year.

However, a discrepancy emerged as the House of Representatives elevated the DSWD budget to P245.130 billion, a P35.462 billion increase.

The Senate, despite retaining most House-introduced augmentations, reduced the budget to P244.416 billion, resulting in a net reduction of P714.166 million.

Ms. Marcos clarified that this reduction involved the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) due to beneficiaries graduating and the sustainable livelihood program (SLP) being encompassed by other projects.

Meanwhile, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel added another dimension to the discussion by highlighting the importance of strengthening Republic Act No. 11321, the Sagip Saka Law.

She proposed integrating the DSWD’s food stamp program, aimed at benefiting rural farmers and fisherfolk.

“I asked recently the DSWD secretary if this program can be replicated in other DSWD regional offices to procure (local products) for the food stamp program and he was very open, saying they will explore it,” she said.

The Food Stamp Program (FSP) has a proposed budget of P1.89 billion, targeting 300,000 beneficiaries.

For his part, Senator Francis N. Tolentino cautioned against fraudulent schemes that could arise from the administration’s FSP which is managed by the DSWD.

While he urged for the expansion of the program during the plenary debates, Tolentino stressed the need for enhancements and suggested collaboration with various institutions, including religious organizations.

Highlighting the importance of providing healthier food options for FSP beneficiaries, Tolentino proposed the inclusion of more accredited cooperative stores.

Ms. Marcos supported this idea and cited the need for proper accreditation to ensure quality and a consistent year-round supply. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz and NCB