THE BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Thursday that algal bloom was the main cause in the fish kill observed in Cañacao Bay, Cavite.

“As of yesterday (Nov. 15), our laboratory has released new results and it appears that there was an algal bloom in the area of the fish kill,” BFAR spokesperson Nazario C. Briguera said in an interview with PTV channel, adding that this had caused a drop in dissolved oxygen levels and an increase in ammonium nitrogen.

“Algal bloom is a natural phenomenon especially in the Manila Bay area, so we can’t really predict when it will pop up next,” he said. He said that the phenomenon had mostly affected blackchin tilapia which does not have much commercial value.

“These aren’t farmed tilapia… so in terms of fishing activities in Manila Bay, fisherfolks are continuing. Walang masyadong impact ito sa fishing industry kasi nga itong mga naglutangan na isda ay mababa ang commercial value,” he added. (It does not have much impact on the fishing industry because those fish have low commercial value)

Earlier reports by the Philippine Coast Guard said, that more than 31 families near the area were already evacuated due to the foul odor caused by the dead fish.

Mr. Briguera said that the BFAR would “continue to extend the necessary technical assistance (to the affected area). — Adrian H. Halili