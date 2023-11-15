THE SUPREME Court (SC) has directed Maguindanao del Norte Vice Governor Bai Fatima Ainee L. Sinsuat to explain why she failed to inform the Court about her appointment as vice governor.

The High Court asserted that Ms. Sinsuat had to inform the Court that she had accepted the appointment as vice governor, voiding her claim as the acting governor of the province.

“The Court ruled that Sinsuat is deemed to have abandoned her claim to the position of Governor of Maguindanao del Norte when she accepted her appointment, took her oath, and assumed office as Vice Governor of Maguindanao del Norte,” the Court said in a statement released to media on Wednesday.

Ms. Sinsuat, elected as the last vice governor of the now-divided Maguindanao province, assumed the role of Maguindanao del Norte governor on Aug. 14. This followed her appointment as acting vice governor in April, alongside Abdulraof Macacua as the officer-in-charge.

The controversy stemmed from Ms. Sinsuat’s interpretation of an SC order in June, claiming it validated her position as the province’s governor. The Office of the Solicitor General argued that Ms. Sinsuat, by accepting the vice governor position and taking the oath, effectively abandoned her claim as acting governor.

“The Court, however, deemed it proper to order Sinsuat to show cause why she should not be cited in contempt. It lamented that while the Court takes judicial notice of the official acts of the President in appointing Sinsuat, the parties should have at least informed the Court of the supervening events which significantly altered the possible outcome of the case,” said the High Court.

“The Court remarked that Sinsuat’s silence and omissions appear to constitute intentional concealment which tends to disrespect the Court’s authority as final dispenser of justice,” it added.

Ms. Sinsuat was given 10 days from notice to explain why she should not be cited in contempt. — Jomel R. Paguian