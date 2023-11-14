PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday night left for the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in California, where he is expected to bring up energy and food security issues.

“We will be engaging with the leaders of economies of the Asia-Pacific region to agree on how we can achieve food and energy security,” he said in a departure speech.

The summit will run from Nov. 15 to 17.

Mr. Marcos said he would push economic inclusion for small businesses, women, indigenous groups and other segments “whose economic potential remains to be unlocked through digitalization and innovation.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos said he would witness the signing of a number of government-to-government, public-private and business agreements on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The deals, which have been under negotiation over the past several months, would cover priority sectors such as nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, health sciences, pharmaceutical manufacturing and satellite connectivity.

Mr. Marcos said would meet with American business leaders to promote trade and investment opportunities in the Philippines.

“My economic team and I will be joined by a high-profile business delegation in exploring new and expanding partnerships.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza