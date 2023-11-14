LAW ENFORCEMENT operations against illicit cigarette traders and smugglers in Mindanao last week resulted in the seizure of 717 master cases (358,500 packs) of contraband in Davao City, which the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said on Tuesday was worth P252 million in tax liabilities.

The BIR’s joint operation with the Naval Forces of Eastern Mindanao Command confiscated illicit cigarettes with such brands as Canon, GreenHill, and Bros.

“The BIR will continue to protect compliant taxpayers while prosecuting illicit trade. We will not stop. Expect more enforcement operations,” said BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., noting that traders of the seized cigarettes did not pay proper excise taxes, violating various tax codes and regulations.

Another successful enforcement operation was conducted on Nov. 8 by the BIR, resulting in the confiscation of 51 master cases (25,500 packs) of smuggled New Orleans cigarettes with estimated tax liabilities amounting to P17.9 million.

This seizure was a joint operation with the Davao City Police Office and Task Force Davao in Bunawan, Davao City. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson