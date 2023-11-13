OFFICIALS and personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group launched on Monday the implementation of stricter bus lane enforcement along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) and stiffer penalties for violators.

Violators, under the new MMDA resolution, face a P5,000 fine for the first offense and P10,000 with a one-month license suspension for the second violation. Escaping violators automatically incur a third offense penalty of P20,000 plus a one-year license suspension, while a fourth violation results in a P30,000 fine and potential license revocation. LTO will alarm escaping vehicles.

“In support of the MMDA, we shall penalize the escaping violators by placing their vehicles on alarm,” said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza, II.

MMDA said authorities have apprehended a total of 333 four-wheel vehicles and motorcycles at different locations along EDSA. Carousel passenger buses, emergency vehicles, and government-marked vehicles responding to emergencies are exempted from the exclusive bus lane policy.

Mr. Artes also appealed to the Supreme Court to lift the temporary restraining order (TRO) on the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) which employs closed-circuit television cameras to capture footage for enforcing traffic laws.

“We truly require this technological solution (NCAP) to oversee and enforce traffic rules and regulations on Metro Manila roads,” said Mr. Artes, pointing out that the suspension of NCAP in August last year has resulted in a surge in accidents. — Jomel R. Paguian