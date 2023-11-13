SM PRIME Holdings, Inc. (SMPH) and SM Development Corp. (SMDC) have joined forces with Carmona, Cavite for its new city hall development, the listed property developer said on Monday.

“This partnership marks a significant turning point in Carmona’s development journey and reaffirms our commitment to fostering growth in areas with exceptional potential. We are thrilled to bring our expertise and resources to the table,” Jose Mari Banzon, president of SMDC, said in a media release. SMDC will handle the design, construction, and aesthetics of the three-story city hall located within the Carmona International City.

“This project is a dream-turned-reality for Carmona, and it would not be possible without the remarkable generosity of SM Prime and SMDC,” said Cavite 5th District Rep. Roy M. Loyola. — Ashley Ericka T. Jose