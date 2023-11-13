A Philippine court on Monday granted bail to a former senator and staunch critic of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s war on drugs, the defendant’s lawyer said, adding he hoped she could be released soon.

The bail was granted over a drug charge that accused Leila M. de Lima of conspiring to support the illegal narcotics trade in a prison, which she has denied.

Ms. De Lima, a former justice minister, has been in detention since 2017 over what she says is a political vendetta by Mr. Duterte.

“She will be released hopefully today,” Filibon Tacardon, her legal counsel, told Reuters by phone.

Ms. De Lima’s camp in June filed for a reconsideration of the court’s rejection of a bail petition. — Reuters