FORMER President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Davao City Rep. Isidro T. Ungab were stripped off their deputy speaker posts after refusing to sign a resolution upholding the “Integrity and honor” of the House of Representatives amid ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s scathing remarks against the institution.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, congressmen elected Isabela Rep. Antonio T. Albano and Lanao del Sur Rep. Yasser Alonto Balindong as replacement deputy speakers.

“This decision stems from the fact that out of the nine deputy speakers, only Deputy Speakers Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab chose not to sign a pivotal House resolution sponsored by the entire leadership,” House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said in a statement.

Ms. Arroyo and Mr. Ungab did not immediately reply to separate Viber messages seeking comment.

Congressmen on Monday adopted House Resolution 1414, expressing solidarity and support for the leadership of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

“By choosing not to sign the resolution, Deputy Speakers Macapagal-Arroyo and Ungab have demonstrated that their perspectives differ from the collective stance of the leadership,” Mr. Dalipe said.

Mr. Duterte described the House as the country’s “most rotten institution” after congressmen on Oct. 10 stripped several agencies including the Office of the Vice President and the Education department of their confidential funds.

Lawmakers transferred P1.23 billion worth of these budgets to security agencies amid worsening tensions with China.

Mr. Duterte is the father of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is also Education secretary. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz