A SENATOR called on the government on Tuesday to set up a rehabilitation program for former and current members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. (SBSI) who would need reintegration to society after experiencing abuse under the group’s cult-like practices in Surigao del Norte province.

During the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing into the group’s alleged illegal activities in Sitio Kapihan, Socorro town, Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and of Education (DepEd) should come up with a plan to aid victims of various human rights violations.

Before ending the proceedings, panel chairman Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa presented a copy of the arrest warrant for SBSI leader Jey Rence B. Quilario, alias “Senyor Agila,” and other officials for various criminal charges.

The charges included the violation of Republic Act 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act). No bail was recommended by the court.

Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel had previously filed Senate Resolution No. 797, addressing cases of rape, sexual abuse, forced labor, and child marriage within the group.

A highlight of the committee investigation Tuesday was the report of former members that over 200 infant deaths happened within the group, along with the torture of a senior citizen.

Despite the group’s remote location on a hilltop, it boasts a larger membership than the Catholics, who represent only 20% of the island’s population.

The DENR had suspended an agreement with the group, which allowed them to use 300 hectares of protected land.

“I trust that the DENR, the DSWD, and the DepEd will share the reintegration and rehabilitation plan for the people of Kapihan, and the ways by which the state, working as one, can help the community move forward with hope and dignity,” Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez