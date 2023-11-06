The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and Korea Water Resources Corp., or K-Water, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize a non-exclusive framework of cooperation and to facilitate collaboration in promoting water and clean energy.

“This morning, we signed a memorandum of understanding with K-Water because we want to make sure that the best practices and capacity building — we contributed to our water security management specific on distribution,” Leonor C. Cleofas, administrator of MWSS, said in a media briefing on Monday.

According to Ms. Cleofas the MoU has a period of three years, and the parties have yet to discuss with K-Water the projects to be implemented on each year.

“We want to make sure that this MOU would give us the needed result and output at the end of the year just like what we have from our previous memorandum of understanding with other utilities,” Ms. Cleofas said.

MWSS, in partnership with Maynilad Water Services, Inc., Manila Water Co, Inc. and the Luzon Clean Water Development Corp., co-hosted the 19th Asia Water Council (AWC) Board of Council Meeting which took place in the Philippines.

The event seeks to see the convergence of water industry experts, leaders, and stakeholders from a staggering 123 AWC member countries and institutions to encourage multilateral dialogues, disseminate findings, and solidify partnerships.

“I believe that it was very meaningful in hosting the board of council meeting in the Philippines which is also a very close cooperative partner to Korea for a very long time,” Yun Seog-dae, chief executive officer of K-Water and president of AWC, said in Korean.

“We discussed issues encompassing the third AIWW (Asia International Water Week), as well as signing an MoU to strengthen relations between Korea and the Philippines in water resources management, as well as new projects for the AWC, we discussed them and decided upon them,” he added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera