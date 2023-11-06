THE BASES Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) announced on Monday that it is now inviting bids for the commercialization of the information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure in New Clark City.

“Given that the services involved in the commercialization of passive ICT infrastructure are not typically provided by the public sector, the BCDA is looking for a joint venture partner that has expertise in this field,” the notice said.

A document from the BCDA showed that the projected total cost of the project over the joint venture term — that is 25 years and extendable for a period of 10 years — is approximately P2.5 billion.

The project will be undertaken through a joint venture and involves the commercialization, expansion, repair and maintenance of BCDA’s passive ICT infrastructure.

The pre-qualification conference for the project will be held on Nov. 14 at the Asian Development Bank.

It will cover the passive conduits, fiber optic cables, chambers, and colocation facilities, among others, located in New Clark City which is envisioned to be “a smart, green, and disaster-resilient city.”

It also includes the last mile connection direct to home or office up to the network termination point within the lettable area of a building.

To participate in the bidding process, interested parties need to submit a letter of intent prior to purchasing the Instructions to Private Sector Participants Volume 1 – Forms and Annexures for a non-refundable fee of P250,000.

The BCDA set the final date of submission of eligibility requirements on Dec. 18. — Justine Irish D. Tabile