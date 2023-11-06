THE HOUSE of Representatives adopted on Monday a resolution to defend its “integrity and honor” amid former president Rodrigo R. Duterte’s scathing remarks about congressmen after they voted to strip his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, of her office’s confidential funds for next year.

In adopting House Resolution (HR) No. 1414, the Chamber expressed solidarity and support for the leadership of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Mr. Duterte described the House as the “most rotten institution” in the country after congressmen on Oct. 10 stripped several agencies including the Office of the Vice President and the Education department of their confidential funds, transferring P1.23 billion worth of these budgets to security agencies amid worsening tensions with China.

“The one who uttered that word is our chairman from PDP-Laban… the former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” said House Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio D. Gonzales, Jr., immediately after stepping down as a member of Mr. Duterte’s party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

In a rare occurrence, the House plenary was constituted into one whole committee to act on the resolution.

“The House has always taken criticisms as part and parcel of a healthy, vibrant, and working democracy, but it takes exception to statements made that undermine the independence, integrity and reputation of the institution,” the congressmen said in HR 1414.

Representatives from parties PDP-Laban, National Unity Party, Nacionalista, Lakas-CMD, Nationalist People’s Coalition, Party-list Coalition Foundation, Inc., also gave their statements to support to Mr. Romualdez.

The resolution also cited that the Chamber prioritizes the safety and security of House members.

Party-list Rep. France L. Castro filed a grave threat complaint against Mr. Duterte on Oct. 24 after he allegedly threatened to kill her in a TV interview.

Mr. Duterte said he had told his daughter to say that she would use her intelligence funds to kill Maoists in Congress, including Ms. Castro. “Your first target in your intelligence fund is France, the communists, whom you want to kill,” he said in Filipino.

Mr. Duterte also accused Mr. Romualdez of orchestrating political attacks against her daughter, whom he described as a “good candidate” for the presidency. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz