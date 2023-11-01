PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., along with his family, visited the tomb of his late father Ferdinand Marcos (FM) at the country’s cemetery for heroes, as millions of Filipinos in the predominantly Catholic nation flocked to cemeteries to pay their respects to their dead loved ones.

The President was joined by his mother, former First Lady Imelda R. Marcos, and his sisters, including Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos, among other family members.

So-called Marcos loyalists in red shirts also turned up to remember the late former president whose 20-year reign ended in a people’s revolution in February 1986 that forced him and his family into exile in Hawaii until his death.

“The First Family left the Libingan ng mga Bayani shortly after the mass. No program was held,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a press release. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza