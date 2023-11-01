THE DEPARTMENT of Energy (DoE) has issued an order launching its electric bicycle (e-bike) program for its officials and employees to promote alternative mobility option.

“The DoE E-Bike Program is an organizational initiative to promote e-bike as a sustainable transportation option,” read the department order signed by Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla.

Eligible officials and employees who may participate in the program should be physically fit and must know how to ride a bike; residence from the DoE with no more than 50 kilometers; and have knowledge in basic cycling traffic laws, and basic safety.

Preferably, those who seek to participate are holders of valid driver’s licenses.

A program team composed of representatives from the Energy Utilization Management Bureau, Dedicated Electric Vehicle Office, General Services Division, and Information Technology and Management Bureau will oversee the implementation of the order.

All e-bike users are required to register with the program team which is to be renewed on a quarterly basis. Moreover, a reservation system will also be utilized for use of the e-bike through an online booking system.

The DoE said that the program is among its initiatives “to accelerate the penetration of energy-efficient technologies to address the growing popularity of alternative mobility choices such as e-bikes and e-scooters to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera