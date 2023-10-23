By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday asked Philippine congressmen to let it tap the private sector for the state’s transport modernization program in the absence of a budget from Congress next year.

“The [reform] provision [that Congress can provide is] a legislative framework for the PUV modernization program such that there would be an appropriation for the continued implementation of the PUVMP (Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program),” LTFRB officer-in-charge Mercy Jane Paras-Leynes told the House transportation committee.

“If the legislative framework would take time, then maybe allowing us to tap other private or educational institutions, [and] non-government organizations to continue with the study of the routes and so that the rationalization of the routes would be more holistic and more integrated,” she said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said in September that the PUV modernization program will continue despite receiving zero funding for next year.

The committee also cited in contempt Jeffrey G. Tumbado, a former executive assistant to suspended LTFRB chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz, III.

Mr. Tumbado told congressmen that he has no evidence linking Mr. Guadiz III to corrupt practices in the LTFRB, noting that this was only his “opinion,” but said he heard about the alleged acts within the agency from transport operators.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. suspended Mr. Guadiz III on Oct. 9 for alleged corruption in the agency. This came hours after Mr. Tumbado said in a press conference that Mr. Guadiz and other transportation officials received money in exchange for franchises, routes, special permits and other documents from the agency.

Two days later, Mr. Tumbado recanted his statement and issued a sworn affidavit as a public apology to Mr. Guadiz. However, when asked during the Monday committee meeting if all the statements in the affidavit were true, Mr. Tumbado said in Filipino: “Not everything written there is true… as I said, my mind was confused back then.”

At the hearing, Mr. Guadiz said that the LTFRB is not the sole authority in approving PUV franchises.

“No single person has the power to approve franchises. We need the LGUs (local government units), the DoTr (Department of Transportation), and we need also other government agencies, it’s not LTFRB alone,” he told congressmen.