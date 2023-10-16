Home The Nation China says PHL violates its sovereignty, ‘illegally’ occupied Pag-asa Island
The Philippines has seriously violated Chinese sovereignty, Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
The comment came after Manila said a Chinese navy ship shadowed and attempted to cut off a Philippine navy vessel conducting a resupply mission near Pag-asa Island (Thitu island) in the South China Sea.
“The Philippine side illegally occupied the islands and seriously violated China’s sovereignty,” the foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference. — Reuters