A SMART transportation system will be put in place to service the commuting public between and around New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac and the Clark Special Economic Zone that lies mostly in Pampanga.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the project with Japan’s Zenmov, Inc. and Philippines’ MC Metro Transport Operation, Inc.

“Smart mobility plays an important role in our commitment to transforming our developments into green, sustainable, and inclusive cities,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang.

The agreement, which will run for two years, will cover the public transportation system called Primary Rapid Transit that uses Zenmov’s Smart Mobility Operation Cloud and will run in select routes in New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone, and Clark Civil Aviation Complex.

Mr. Bingcang said that the integration of the smart and innovative technologies in the Clark developments will improve the quality of life of the people residing and working in BCDA developments.

Zenmov’s technology will allow the Japanese company to measure and verify the effectiveness of the transport service with the aim of maximizing operational availability and managing a lean dispatching system based on travel demand data.

The BCDA said that the agreement signed follows the memorandum of understanding signed between the state-owned firm and Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) in January for the implementation of smart mobility technologies to be implemented in New Clark City.

“NEDO then appointed Zenmov to implement the smart mobility demonstration program,” the BCDA said.

Under the agreement, Zenmov and MC Metro will be deploying low-carbon electric vehicles and bikes, smart poles, drones, and charging stations, among others.

“At the end of the demonstration project, Zenmov will provide BCDA a final report containing its findings, evaluation, and recommendations, which will include traffic demand analysis, operation feasibility of smart mobility system, quantitative analysis of reduction in greenhouse emissions,” the BCDA said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile