THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) has filed a total of 87 complaints against two importers that were allegedly involved in the illegal importation of chemicals and helicopter parts. The criminal complaints were filed before the Department of Justice (DoJ) last Oct. 6.

“In August 2023, a shipment, declared to contain 652 drums of Molybdate from the United Kingdom, arrived at the Port of Manila,” the BoC said. “However, upon inspection, it was revealed that the shipment actually contained steel drums filled with Sodium Cyanide at a purity level of 98%, originating from China.”

Separately, the customs bureau stumbled on a shipment that arrived at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) in May declared as surplus helicopter components. “However, upon inspection, it was revealed to contain two (2) units of used helicopters along with associated parts.” — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson