ORIENTAL Mindoro has detected its first cases of African Swine Fever (ASF), Governor Humerlito A. Dolor confirmed on Monday.

In a statement through Facebook, the governor said that the province’s first ASF cases were detected in Barangays Danggay and Bagumbayan in Roxas town and that further sample testing are being conducted in five nearby villages in the area and one other barangay in Mansalay town.

“We have ordered the setting up of checkpoints between Roxas and Bongabong, as well as between Roxas and Mansalay,” said Mr. Dolor, citing the need for such measures contain the spread of ASF.

As of Monday, the sale of pork through the ports of Danggay or Roxas has already been prohibited.

The governor said he is recommending that the Provincial Board of Oriental Mindoro place Roxas and Mansalay towns under a state of calamity.

The local government is also coordinating with the Department of Agriculture (DA) to secure more ASF test kits for distribution to hog raisers. — Adrian H. Halili