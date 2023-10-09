KORONADAL CITY — Six hitchhikers were badly hurt when the truck they were on turned turtle, throwing them and the cargo of rice sacks off to the highway in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Monday morning.

Initial reports released at noontime by the Isulan Municipal Police Station and the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office separately confirmed that the six injured were taken to a hospital for treatment by emergency responders. Their names were withheld, pending the notification of their families.

The Isulan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office quoted traffic investigators as saying that the truck appeared to have encountered a mechanical defect, causing the driver to lose control of the wheel.

It wiggled and then turned turtle along the stretch of the highway in Purok Pag-asa, Barangay Kolambog in Isulan.

There were nine people aboard the truck, including its driver and his two aides who survived the accident without serious injuries.