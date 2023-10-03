THE LAND Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved the P1 provisional jeepney fare increases nationwide, raising the minimum fare to P13 starting Sunday, Oct. 8. For modern jeepneys, the new minimum fare would be P15 from the current P14.

“P1 provisional fare increase was approved for the first four kilometers but we did not grant any increase for the succeeding kilometers yet,” said LTFRB Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III.

He added that the increase is likely temporary since LTFRB will still conduct another hearing for the P5 fare increase appeal of Pasang Masda, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization, and Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines.

The three transportation groups are also appealing a P1 hike for every additional kilometer after the initial four kilometers. The hearing will be conducted on Nov. 7, said Mr. Guadiz.

The petition for fare increase stemmed from rising fuel costs; in September alone pump price adjustments stood at a net increase of P2.80 per liter for gasoline, P3.90 per liter for diesel, and P2.80 per liter for kerosene.— Ashley Erika O. Jose