TYPHOON KOINU, locally named Jenny, intensified over the Philippine Sea, forcing the state weather bureau to place more northern Luzon areas under wind signals.

In a 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon was last seen 485 kilometers (km) east of Basco, Batanes.

It was moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gusts of up to 190 kph.

“Strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 560 km from the center,” PAGASA said. The typhoon was expected to intensify and could reach its peak by Oct. 3.

“A slightly weakening trend may begin by mid-Wednesday due to a potential for dry air entrainment and increased wind shear prior to landfall over Taiwan,” it added.

The weather bureau hoisted typhoon signal no. 1 in Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, Apayao, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, the northeastern portion of Abra and the northern Kalinga.

“Winds of 39-61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours,” PAGASA said. “Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under wind signal No. 1.”

The weather bureau said the typhoon would enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days.

PAGASA issued a gale warning over the coastal waters of the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon. It added that the typhoon would cause moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of Isabela province.

The agency warned operators of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea. — Adrian H. Halili