By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

MEMBERS of Congress agreed on Wednesday to reallocate confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) to agencies in-charge of surveillance and intelligence gathering on China’s incursions into the Philippines’ maritime territories.

“Given the recent provocative incidents in the congested areas, we have decided to reallocate — as part of the budget process — confidential and intelligence funds to other agencies chiefly responsible for intelligence and surveillance activities such as the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), National Security Council (NSA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR),” the congressmen said in a joint statement.

They said that the agencies are “better positioned” to counteract security threats, protect territorial waters and ensure the rights and access of Filipino fishermen to traditional fishing grounds.

The Senate also committed to reallocate confidential and intelligence funds to relevant security agencies by cutting the CIF in proposed budgets of other civilian agencies.

“We have agreed in the Senate to do the same,” Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said. “We also will be reallocating funds that we feel are not necessary for the use of certain agencies and allocate them to our intelligence community as well as our coast guard and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines).”

PCG: DEPLOY SCIENTISTS

At the Stratbase forum, PCG Spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Jay Tristan Tarriela urged the country’s task force handling issues involving the South China Sea to prioritize the deployment of scientists to areas vulnerable to national security threats.

“It is recommended that the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea instruct marine scientists affiliated with public institutions to prioritize research in areas with national security implications,” he said in a speech.

“It is important for our marine scientists to heed the national government’s call to investigate the deteriorating conditions of corals in locations such as Rozul Reef, Escoda Shoal, and other areas,” he added.

He also urged Filipino marine scientists to proactively collaborate with foreign institutions in conducting marine scientific research, noting that internationally renowned maritime institutes possess “technological advantages and employ more advanced approaches.”

“Therefore, leveraging these collaborations could greatly enhance our research efforts in these critical areas.”

Mr. Tarriela said the “support and firsthand information” from the fishing industry are essential in identifying areas that have already been destroyed or devastated.

“Due to limited resources, it is impractical for us to cover the entire West Philippine Sea and simultaneously assess the condition of its seabed,” he noted.

At the same forum, Acting Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Moya Collett shared ongoing efforts between Manila and Canberra to restore damaged coral reefs in several parts of the West Philippine Sea, including waters of Zambales and Palawan provinces, as he noted the two country’s commitment to the United Nations High Seas Biodiversity Treaty, a historic global treaty on the world’s oceans.

“Both of our countries are committed to promoting an open, secure and prosperous region where international law and sovereignty are respected,” she said. “We are also committed to protecting the marine environment which is critical to supporting the lives and livelihoods of our two peoples.”

The move “represents the mutual interest of Manila and Canberra to not only solidify their cooperation in the traditional security realm, but also in the non-traditional security sphere,” Don Mclain Gill, who teaches international studies, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

“Therefore, the growing Philippines-Australia partnership is multifaceted and crucial for the stability and sustainability of the Indo-Pacific.”

Chester B. Cabalza, founder of Manila-based International Development and Security Cooperation, recognized Australia as “a powerhouse in terms of environment protection and biodiversity conservation as seen in their Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.”

The West Philippine Sea is important for Canberra because it is “a metacenter in the world’s ecological biodiversity,” he said via Messenger chat. — with Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza