BAGUIO CITY — Benguet vegetable farmers and traders are dismayed that imported vegetables are flooding the Philippine market, prompting them to urge the Department of Agriculture (DA) office in Cordillera to take action on their behalf.

Members of the League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Area, Inc. believe the big and continuous importation of vegetables is a result of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) taking effect.

The RCEP is a free trade agreement between member-countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) with Japan, South Korea, China, Australia and New Zealand, which facilitates easier exchange of big volumes of products and services.

Imported carrots, potatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower have already flooded Metro Manila; Sariaya, Quezon; and Batangas — markets long served by Benguet vegetable producers.

The league has asked the help of DA Cordillera head Jennilyn M. Dayawan and the Benguet Provincial Board led by Benguet Vice Governor Ericson L. Felipe, warning that losing the market for their produce “will eventually kill the local vegetable and farming industry.”

The league said if importation continues at this rate, the country will suffer from economic dislocation of countless farmers and traders, including their families. — Artemio A. Dumlao