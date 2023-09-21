CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte — Officials unveiled here on Thursday a peace monument, fashioned out from parts of 3,000 assault rifles and rocket launchers surrendered by enemies of the state in recent months.

The monument is a large replica of the iconic M-16 assault rifle constructed by soldiers beside the gate to the headquarters of the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division, here.

It was inaugurated by Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr., Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff; Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity; and senior officials of the Bangsamoro government.

“Use of firearms in seeking redress or fighting for political objectives is obsolete. Peaceful political discourses, interfaith dialogues and multi-sector peacebuilding projects are the new modes now of fostering peace and development in security-challenged areas,” Mr. Galvez said.

“This monument is very symbolic, something that is first ever in the Philippines,” Mr. Brawner said at the event organized by Major Gen. Alex S. Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry Division. — John Felix M. Unson