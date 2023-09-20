LESS THAN a month before Admiral Artemio M. Abu steps down as Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) commandant, his spokesman revealed the names of his five possible replacements on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Armando A. Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the senior officers nominated to lead the PCG when Mr. Abu retires on Oct. 19 are: Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor N. Punzalan, Jr., Vice Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, Vice Admiral Joseph M. Coyme, Vice Admiral Allan Victor T. dela Vega, and Vice Admiral Roy A. Echeverria.

The selection process entails a review of their credentials and a “series of interviews,” also by top Department of Transportation (DoTR) officials who will be making their recommendations to the President, Mr. Balilo explained.

“But President (Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.) who will appoint the commandant, aside from the five nominees, can still choose from the qualified flag rank officers of the PCG,” he added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza