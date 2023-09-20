SHELLFISH are not supposed to be harvested and consumed at this time in parts of Visayas and Mindanao where the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) raised a red tide warning.

Areas found affected by paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) or toxic red tide are the coastal waters of Sapian Bay which covers Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci in Batan, Aklan; and Panay Island, particularly in the coastal towns of Pilar and President Roxas, and Roxas City, all in Capiz.

Also testing positive of the toxin were shellfish from the coastal waters of Gigantes Islands in Carles Iloilo; Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; and Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur.

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas are not safe for human consumption,” announced the BFAR, noting that ingestion of affected shellfish may cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tingling sensation in the lips and extremities, numbness, and in severe cases, death.

Meanwhile, the consumption of fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe provided that these are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking. — Adrian H. Halili