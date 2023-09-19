MORE EFFICIENT tax administration can be expected sooner than later, following Tuesday’s approval on second reading of the proposed Ease of Paying Taxes Act in the Senate.

Filed as Senate Bill No. 2224 by Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, the measure aims to ease the process of paying taxes to improve compliance of tax obligations. The senator said it would “cater to the needs of taxpayers by achieving better service and tax administration.”

The bill is a priority measure of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and, as such, is expected to be approved by yearend. The House of Representatives already passed a counterpart bill.

Under the measure, taxpaying entities will be allowed to file returns and pay their taxes through electronic channels or authorized agent banks.

The measure was crafted through consultations with the Department of Finance (DoF) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), taking into account how the bill could benefit businesses of all sizes, Mr. Gatchalian told a Senate hearing last Aug. 14.

“We aim to simplify the process of paying taxes in the hope of enhancing tax compliance and strengthening taxpayers’ rights,” he said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez