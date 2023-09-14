CONGRESS’ power was “not subverted” when contingency funds were released to the Office of the Vice President in 2022, the House Appropriations committee said on Thursday, citing a letter from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“The letter from DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman clarified that the P125 million released to the Office of the Vice President came from the P7-billion budget set aside as Contingent Fund for 2022, and was intended to support the OVP’s Good Governance Engagements and Social Services Projects,” read the statement released by the office of Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, who chairs the House Committee on Appropriations.

“While it is understandable that, at the outset, the release of funds to the OVP may be perceived as a transfer, the same was not technically so, for such release was funded from Contingent Fund under the FY 2022 GAA and not from the budget of the OP,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a letter to Mr. Co.

Ms. Pangandaman said the release of funds to the OVP “was not an augmentation or transfer of funds from the Office of the President.”

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin justified the transfer, noting that the Vice President needed a budget to build satellite offices.

“Vice President Sara [Duterte-Carpio], who was newly elected then, needed funds for her new programs for the remaining period of 2022. The President supported this initiative and released the funds, with the favorable recommendation of [the budget department],” Mr. Bersamin said in a statement last week.

He said the transfer was in “compliance with Special Provision No. 1 under the 2022 Contingent Fund.”

Lawmakers, namely Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel and Party-list Rep. France L. Castro, flagged the fund transfers. The senator called on Ms. Duterte-Carpio to justify her office’s confidential funds.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio lambasted the opposition lawmakers.

“Senator Risa Hontiveros, while she amuses the nation with her flair for drama, could only wish the 2022 OVP [confidential fund] was accessed illegally. It’s a shame they still cannot produce any proof to support their dirty imagination,” she said in a statement on Sept. 11. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz