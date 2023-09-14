A SENATOR has filed a bill requiring mandatory insurance coverage and other benefits for lineworkers in the power utility sector.

“The continuous and reliable supply of electricity — crucial in sustaining our economic growth and maintaining our way of life — rests on the hands of lineworkers who construct, install, maintain, rehabilitate and repair our electrical transmission and distribution systems,” Senator Francis Joseph “Chiz” G. Escudero, who filed Senate Bill No. 2303, said in a statement on Thursday.

Under his proposed measure, lineworkers are entitled to life, accident, or disability insurance benefits with minimum insurance coverage pegged at P200,000; P400,000; and P600,000 depending on an electric cooperative’s size.

Mr. Escudero said this would “ensure that our lineworkers, as well as their families, are protected from the risks and perils of their chosen occupation.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez