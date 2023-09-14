BAGUIO CITY — Gunmen riding in tandem on a motorcycle shot and wounded a lawyer who is the wife of a former Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge in front of their house in Bangued, Abra on Thursday afternoon.

Lawyer Maria Saniata Liwliwa Gonzales Alzate, was inside her white Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan (AVA 6533) while parked in front of their gate on Santiago Street, Zone 3, Bangued, when the assailants pulled over close to her vehicle and opened fire at her at least eight times.

Brig. Gen. David K. Peredo, Jr., Cordillera regional police director, ordered an immediate manhunt for the assailants who sped off from the scene in the direction of Barangay Consiliman, Zone 2, Bangued.

As of press time last night, there was no official word from the Seares Memorial Hospital in Bangued on the condition of Ms. Alzate.

The victim is the wife of Raphiel F. Alzate, former acting presiding judge of both the RTC Branch 24 in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, and the RTC Branch 58 in Bucay, Abra. — Artemio A. Dumlao