DAVAO CITY — A whole community took part in Davao Light and Power Company’s (Davao Light’s) releasing of 152 pawikan hatchlings at the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Punta Dumalag, Davao City on Tuesday afternoon.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio joined several private schools and universities representatives in the activity. Representatives of government and non-government organizations also participated in the release of pawikan hatchlings.

Fermin Edillon, head of reputation department of Davao Light, said the hatchlings were from the third pawikan nest found at the park earlier this year.

In 2019, then-Davao City mayor Duterte-Carpio signed a joint Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources 11 (DENR 11) and Davao Light to further strengthen the protection and conservation of marine life, particularly the endangered hawksbill turtles.

Since the park was established as the Pawikan Rescue Center in 2014, more than 7,650 hatchlings have been released. At present, there are seven rescued pawikans under the care of Aboitiz Cleanergy Park, said Mr. Edillon. — Maya M. Padillo