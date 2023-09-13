A GLOBAL human rights watchdog called on the government to stop “weaponizing the law” against its critics, citing the prosecution of prized journalist and Rappler Holdings Corp. Chief Executive Officer Maria A. Ressa as one such case.

The International Coalition of Human Rights (ICHRP) made the call following Ressa’s victory in court on Tuesday in one of the tax evasion cases filed against her and her media company by the previous administration.

“The court ruling vindicates our view, and the government should cease forthwith its abuse of the judicial process and its entire policy of political repression,” the ICHRP said in a Twitter message.

It reminded the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. that harassing government critics and journalists with lawsuits violates their freedom of expression and basic workers’ rights.

Presidential Communications Office chief Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment. — John Victor D. Ordoñez