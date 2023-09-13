SENATORS EXHORTED the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Wednesday to come up with more programs for retirees to remain productive and set targets for skills training for out-of-school youth.

“Having seen the transformative power of proper skills training firsthand, I have consistently supported efforts providing greater opportunities and empowering Filipinos through skill-based education and sustainable livelihood programs,” Senator Regina “Loren” B. Legarda said at the hearing on TESDA’s P15.2-billion proposed budget for 2024.

She urged TESDA to develop more programs for retirees and revealed her plan to file a measure creating “lifelong institutes” in state universities and colleges for the same demographic.

On the other hand, Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano said TESDA should craft more programs to help equip out-of-school youth with skills needed for them to land decent jobs.

“I want to see at the end of the budget hearing, how many are out-of-school youths, how many are the targets and how much per capita will we put on them, so that at the end of the Marcos administration, we can look back and say, did we meet our target, he said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez