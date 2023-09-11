THE DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Monday that it is ensuring that civil society organizations have oversight of local government unit (LGU) projects, citing efforts to improve transparency in local government units (LGUs).

Addressing the 2023 Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Tallinn, Estonia on Sept. 7, DILG Undersecretary Marlo L. Iringan said the Philippines has third-party monitoring programs for infrastructure projects and other accountability initiatives in the pipeline.

“The DILG is also encouraging active citizen participation in governance such as village assemblies and government-civil society organization town hall meetings to give them a stronger voice in decision-making,” he said.

The summit had LGU representatives from 75 countries who detailed policy reforms in LGUs in relation to transparency and oversight of government projects. — John Victor D. Ordoñez