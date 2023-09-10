A LAWMAKER has slammed the Department of Education (DepEd) for its call to change the term “Diktadurang Marcos” (Marcos dictatorship) to just “diktadura” (dictatorship) in textbooks used under the revised basic education curriculum.

“The decision to remove “Marcos” from the term ‘Diktadurang Marcos’ is a clear revision of history and an insult to the countless victims of human rights abuses and atrocities committed during the Martial Law period,” Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in a statement.

She said disassociating the name “Marcos” from the dictatorship is a “blatant attempt to whitewash the crimes and atrocities committed under his regime.”

Educators’ group Congress of Teachers/Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (CONTEND) cited the DepEd’s Sept 6. memo on the proposed change in the curriculum for Grade 6.

This revision by the DepEd is a clear strategy of the current administration to rehabilitate the dark history of the Marcos family,” CONTEND said in a statement on Saturday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz