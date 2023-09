COTABATO CITY — Police uprooted some 300 marijuana shrubs and burned them in Barangay Bayanga Norte in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte over the weekend.

Lt. Renante G. Dagadas, Matanog municipal police chief, said Sunday that the alleged propagator of the marijuana plants was arrested in the raid of the marijuana farm.

The operation was conducted with personnel of the 2nd Marine Battalion of the 1st Marine Brigade, Mr. Dagadas said. — John Felix M. Unson