COTABATO CITY — Law enforcement agents seized P7.4 million worth of “shabu” from a former policeman who was entrapped here Wednesday through the help of tipsters.

Christian O. Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), told reporters Thursday that the former policeman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok Bulawan, Barangay Bagua 1, here.

The operation resulted in the seizure of more than a kilo of “shabu” from the ex-policeman.

Mr. Frivaldo said the suspect was also in possession of a .45-caliber pistol and a .38-cal. Revolver, but did not put up a fight as he was surrounded by joint operatives of the PDEA and the various units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The former policeman is now detained, pending the filing of criminal charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

A background check showed that the suspect was dismissed from the Philippine National Police six years ago for a drug trafficking offense and other administrative offenses, including pilferage of PNP supplies. — John Felix M. Unson