THE BUREAU of Corrections (BuCor) admitted on Thursday that inmates’ smuggling of contraband remains a major problem at the national penitentiary, citing the need to fast-track prison reforms.

During a Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee hearing, BuCor Director General Gregorio P. Catapang, Jr. said a total of 3,902 various types of contraband, including firearms, grenades, cigarettes, and illegal drugs were found and seized in the New Bilibid Prisons since assuming his post as prison chief last year.

“We at Bucor will continue to keep an eye on these types of contraband and search for places where inmates may hide illegal drugs,” Mr. Catapang said in Filipino.

Many of the country’s jails fail to meet the minimum standards set by the United Nations. Recently, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla reported that the BuCor had already released 4,124 inmates since he became justice chief to decongest and better sustain the national penitentiary. — John Victor D. Ordoñez